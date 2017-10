Lawyer And Fraudster Ran Rogue Investment Firm, FCA Says

Law360, London (October 4, 2017, 5:00 PM BST) -- A British businessman wanted in the U.S. over an alleged $37 million bitcoin scam and his legal advisor were jointly responsible for managing a firm that ran unlawful pooled investment schemes, losing investors millions of pounds, the Financial Conduct Authority said at London’s High Court on Wednesday.



Renwick Haddow, who was disqualified from acting as a director by the U.K.'s Insolvency Service in 2008, and Marcia Hargous are alleged together to have run, through Capital Alternatives Ltd. and other companies, a series of unlawful collective investments...

