Most Irish Insurers Fear Over-Regulation, Report Says

By William Shaw

Law360, London (October 4, 2017, 2:21 PM BST) -- More than two in three Irish insurance executives see over-regulation as their main challenge and nearly two thirds believe Britain’s departure from the European Union will disrupt business, a survey has found.

Insurance Ireland, a lobby group, and PricewaterhouseCoopers said 70 percent of respondents to their poll identified the EU’s impending new data regime, the General Data Protection Regulation, as the main cause of disruption faced by the industry. Sixty-three percent of firms also said Brexit was a business disruptor.

And 73 percent, nearly three-quarters, of...
