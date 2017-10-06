Osborne Clarke Lures Partner From Squire Patton Boggs

By William Shaw

Law360, London (October 6, 2017, 4:46 PM BST) -- International law firm Osborne Clarke LLP has hired the former U.K. head of private equity at Squire Patton Boggs as a partner at the firm’s fast-growing London office.

Tim Hewens joins the firm’s private equity team headed by Alisdair Livingstone, which has nearly quadrupled its revenues in five years, Osborne Clarke said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Tim is a very well-regarded and well-established partner in the London private equity market that we have had the pleasure of working with on numerous deals,” senior partner Mark...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular