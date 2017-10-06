Osborne Clarke Lures Partner From Squire Patton Boggs

Law360, London (October 6, 2017, 4:46 PM BST) -- International law firm Osborne Clarke LLP has hired the former U.K. head of private equity at Squire Patton Boggs as a partner at the firm’s fast-growing London office.



Tim Hewens joins the firm’s private equity team headed by Alisdair Livingstone, which has nearly quadrupled its revenues in five years, Osborne Clarke said in a statement on Wednesday.



“Tim is a very well-regarded and well-established partner in the London private equity market that we have had the pleasure of working with on numerous deals,” senior partner Mark...

