9th Circ. Reverses Gov’t Win In Work Site Cleanup Suit

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday reversed a decision that let the federal government off the hook for cleanup costs at a San Diego site where a defense contractor produced equipment for the military for several decades, saying the lower court sharply deviated from the appellate court’s prior case law.



The panel vacated a decision in favor of the federal government in TDY Industries Inc.’s Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act suit that sought contribution from the government for its share of the cleanup costs...

