IT Problems At IRS Blamed On Budget Cuts, Mismanagement

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Budget cuts and internal mismanagement have caused delays in upgrades to critical Internal Revenue Service technology infrastructure, members of a House oversight committee said Tuesday.



House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., said in prepared remarks that many of the technology problems are not just about the IRS’ budgetary needs, but are also due to management failures.



“As we examine tax administration reforms, we welcome a discussion on changes to the IRS IT budget,” Buchanan said. “However, changes to the budget must be...

To view the full article, register now.