House Dems Float Tax Credits For US Job Creation

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT) -- House Democrats aiming to encourage businesses to keep workers in the U.S. have introduced legislation that would offer companies tax credits for creating jobs and providing generous benefits packages.



Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois and Blue Collar Caucus Co-Chairs Marc Veasey and Brendan Boyle, from Texas and Pennsylvania respectively, introduced the Patriot Employer Act on Tuesday, which is designed to give businesses a tax credit for investing in American jobs, paying fair wages, encouraging employment of veterans and people with disabilities, and providing employees with “robust”...

To view the full article, register now.