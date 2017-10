Ex-PNC Staffer's OT Suit Survives, Sales Award Claims Don't

Law360, Springfield (October 4, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- PNC Bank must continue to face a suit brought by a former employee who claims that she was not properly paid for overtime work but is free from claims that she is still owed commission, an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday.



While U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly kept ex-financial sales consultant Jodi Suson’s overtime claims alive, he threw out her claims that PNC owed her commission based on promises that she said were made to her when she was being recruited from Chase Bank. The judge wrote in his order that the...

