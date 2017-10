BREAKING: AbbVie Owes AndroGel User $140M In 2nd Bellwether, Jury Finds

Law360, Chicago (October 5, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury on Thursday said AbbVie Inc. should pay more than $140 million to an AndroGel user, finding that the company failed to properly test the drug to see if it increased the risk of heart attack and misrepresented its safety for treating a decrease in testosterone caused by age.



Jeffrey Konrad was awarded $140,000 in compensatory damages and $140 million in punitive damages Thursday in his case against AbbVie over testosterone gel product Androgel. (Getty) After just under two days of deliberation, the jury...

