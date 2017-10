Mass. Court Stoutly Backs Beer Distributor's $2.6M Fine

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court has upheld a record $2.6 million fine leveled by the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission against a beer distributor that paid bars to carry its brews in violation of pay-to-play regulations.



Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins ruled Monday that the ABCC had the regulatory power to fine Craft Beer Guild LLC, which does business as Craft Brewers Guild, for making payments to ensure that bars would put its beers on tap, given that the outlays were a form of price...

