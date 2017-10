Rosenstein Says Working With DOJ Can Benefit Tech Cos.

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told an audience of tech executives gathered in Boston on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice is poised to help them root out abuse and criminal activity, despite its concerns about their increasing use of encryption.



Rosenstein touched on familiar themes in his remarks to the Cambridge Cyber Summit, saying law enforcement risked “going dark” as tech companies increasingly give users the tools to lock down their communications without holding onto a copy of the key. But he also said...

