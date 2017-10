'No Time To Wait' On Criminal Reforms, Boston Attys Say

Law360, Boston (October 4, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Boston Bar Association on Wednesday made six criminal justice recommendations for the commonwealth of Massachusetts, including repealing mandatory minimums, changing the cash bail system so people don’t have to wait in jail, and reforming the criminal records law that holds people back from getting jobs.



The recommendations come the same day Robert DeLeo, the speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, appointed former Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Roderick Ireland as an unpaid adviser on criminal justice.



The recommendations, coming in a report titled "No...

