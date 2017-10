Frontier Investors Say It Hid $10.5B In Bad Verizon Accounts

Law360, San Jose (October 4, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Frontier Communications Corp. was hit with a putative class action Wednesday in Connecticut federal court alleging the communication services provider violated securities law by hiding financial concerns related to a mass of unpaid user accounts acquired with its $10.5 billion Verizon Communications Inc. purchase.



The suit filed by investor plaintiff Larisa Rozenberg accuses Frontier of selling its securities at artificially inflated prices in the 13 months after it acquired the wireline operations of Verizon in California, Texas and Florida in April 2016 — and thus securities...

To view the full article, register now.