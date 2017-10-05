Expert Analysis

Guard Attorney-Client Privilege When Sharing Legal Advice

By Joni Jacobsen, Angela Liu and Selby Brown October 5, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT) -- Corporations commonly share legal advice to employees down the chain of command. But unbeknownst to many managers, such broad distribution of legal advice within a company may waive attorney-client privilege.

To avoid waiver in the context of this so-called “forwarding issue,” employees must ask whether the recipients had a “need to know” the information: “[D]id the recipient need to know the content of the communication in order to perform her job effectively or make informed decisions concerning, or affected by, the subject matter of the communication?”[1]...
