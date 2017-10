6 Charged In Fla. Chiropractic Insurance Fraud Scheme

Law360, Miami (October 5, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged six Florida residents with running an insurance fraud scheme through a dozen chiropractic clinics that involved paying kickbacks to two truck companies to refer accident victims and then fraudulently billing insurers for services the victims did not need.



An indictment unsealed in Fort Lauderdale charges Felix Filenger, 41, of Sunny Isles, Andrew Rubinstein, 48, of Miami, and Olga Spivak, 59, of Hollywood, with racketeering, conspiracy to commit fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters.



Richard Yonover, 54, of...

