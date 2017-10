J&J, DePuy Lose Bid To Pause FCA Ruling At 1st Circ.

Law360, San Francisco (October 5, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday denied Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and subsidiary DePuy Orthopaedics Inc.'s bid to stay a decision reviving a False Claims Act suit over allegedly faulty hip replacement devices while the companies appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.



Whistleblowers Antoni Nargol and David Langton alleged that DePuy indirectly caused physicians to submit false claims to the government. After the First Circuit reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the suit and denied en banc review, the companies asked the lower court to put...

