Banks, Insurers Seek Transition Deal By Christmas, BOE Warns

Law360, London (October 5, 2017, 11:49 AM BST) -- Banks and insurers need a Brexit transition deal by Christmas or they will go ahead with plans to shift operations into the European Union, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods has said.



Wednesday's high-level warning comes amid growing demand among banks and insurers for a buffer period to cushion Britain’s departure from the bloc after Britain leaves the EU in March 2019.



Woods cautioned that Brussels’ position on whether to agree a phasing-in period remained unclear, despite the obvious risk to the EU’s financial stability...

To view the full article, register now.