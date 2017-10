UK Watchdog Drops Probe Into PwC Over Barclays Compliance

Law360, London (October 5, 2017, 11:07 AM BST) -- The U.K.’s Financial Reporting Council said Thursday it has closed its investigation into PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP over its audits of Barclays Bank PLC during the years in which the bank had breached regulations requiring client funds to be separated from investment money.



The Financial Reporting Council had been examining PwC’s role in reporting to financial regulators on how Barclays complied with client asset rules. (AP) The FRC, the body responsible for enforcing accounting and auditing standards in the U.K., had been scrutinizing PwC’s role in reporting to...

To view the full article, register now.