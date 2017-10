Capital Buffers, Bank Rescues And Brexit Top EBA Agenda

Law360, London (October 5, 2017, 2:50 PM BST) -- The European Banking Authority said on Thursday that developments in capital requirements regulation, recovery planning and the possible impact of Brexit on the banking sector are its main priorities for 2018.



The EBA also confirmed it will roll out its data analysis project over the next year. The authority will act as a “data hub” for banks in the European Union and will expand its ability to collect, process and distribute high-quality information from the sector. It will also strengthen its data infrastructure.



The authority set...

