AIG Innovates With Blockchain Trade Finance Transaction

Law360, London (October 5, 2017, 2:25 PM BST) -- Insurance giant American International Group Inc. said on Thursday that it has completed a trade finance transaction for a global logistics company using revolutionary blockchain technology.



AIG and TradeIX Ltd., a trade finance platform driven by blockchain, made the transaction using financing from U.K. bank Standard Chartered PLC, the insurance company said in a statement. AIG is insuring credit risk in the logistics company's program, which will give it better access to capital and allow it to improve payment terms with suppliers and clients.



"Using blockchain technology...

