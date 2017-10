Alleged CEO Of Rogue Scheme 'Was Just A Lawyer,' Court Told

Law360, London (October 5, 2017, 4:18 PM BST) -- A legal adviser alleged to have been the chief executive of a rogue investment firm denies she was the “directing mind” behind the business and says she did not help set up and operate unlawful pooled investment schemes that lost investors millions of pounds, her lawyer told a court on Thursday.



Marcia Hargous is alleged to have run, through Capital Alternatives Ltd. and other companies, a series of unlawful collective investments that attracted £17 million ($22.6 million) in funds from around 2,500 investors, alongside disqualified director...

