Insurer Loses Chronic Fatigue Payout Challenge

Law360, London (October 5, 2017, 6:22 PM BST) -- A London High Court judge has ruled in favor of a former investment banker after his income protection policy from Friends Life Ltd. was canceled due to accusations from the insurer that he was faking chronic fatigue syndrome.



Justice Mark Turner said in a judgment handed down on Wednesday that he accepted the medical evidence supporting Charles Miley’s claim that he suffered from the condition. The judge then ordered Friends Life to pay back all of the income protection payments that Miley was denied between September...

To view the full article, register now.