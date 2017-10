Blank Check Co. J2 Raises $1.25B In London

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- J2 Acquisition Ltd., a special purpose acquisition vehicle formed by a group of former Jarden Corp. executives, priced a $1.25 billion initial public offering in London on Thursday, raking in capital as it looks for a target to buy, according to a regulatory filing.



British Virgin Islands-based J2 Acquisition sold 121 million ordinary shares at $10 apiece to raise $1.21 billion, according to a filing with the London Stock Exchange. The special purpose acquisition vehicle also raised $40 million through a subscription of founder preferred shares...

