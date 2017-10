HSBC's US Arm Added To Potential UK Forex Manipulation Suit

Law360, London (October 5, 2017, 6:05 PM BST) -- The U.S. subsidiary of HSBC Bank PLC has been added to a U.K. currency firm’s attempts to force the lender to turn over documents as it looks to sue the banking giant for allegedly manipulating foreign exchange markets and misusing confidential information linked to trades worth hundreds of millions of dollars.



ECU Group PLC, which helps companies manage multicurrency debt, sought to include HSBC Bank USA NA, or HBUS, as a respondent to a pre-application for disclosure from the bank ahead of a London High Court...

