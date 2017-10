DOJ Says Transgender Ban 'Not Ripe' For Court Challenge

Law360, Washington (October 5, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government Thursday asked a D.C. federal judge to toss a suit challenging the Trump administration’s reinstatement of a ban on open military service by transgender individuals, saying the court cannot weigh in on the issue until the new policy has gone into place.



The issues raised by a group of five transgender service members, who filed suit following a series of Twitter posts from President Donald Trump announcing transgender people would no longer be allowed to serve in the military, are “not ripe” for...

To view the full article, register now.