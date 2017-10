UK Judge Backs Pensions Regulator On Trustee Dispute

Law360, London (October 5, 2017, 5:06 PM BST) -- A U.K. tribunal backed The Pensions Regulator’s decision to appoint a trustee for two pension schemes on Thursday, dismissing an argument by the scheme’s sponsor that the appointment process lacked legal authority.



The Upper Tribunal Tax and Chancery Chamber ruled in favor of the regulator, and said the Cyprus-based sponsor of the two schemes, R.P. Medplant Ltd., had no realistic prospect of winning in court.



“No indication has been given on behalf of the sponsor as to what the consequences would be of the sponsor’s reference...

