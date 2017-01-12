Fed. Circ. Erases Amgen Patent Win Over Sanofi Cholesterol Drug

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT) -- In a battle involving next-generation cholesterol drugs, the Federal Circuit on Thursday nullified Amgen’s patent win over Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, concluding that a district judge wrongly excluded evidence and botched jury instructions.



The court’s unanimous opinion ordered a new trial on the validity of patents for Amgen’s Repatha and axed an injunction that threatened to block sales of a Sanofi-Regeneron product called Praluent. The ruling is important because both drugs belong to a new class of "PCSK9 inhibitor" drugs for stubbornly high cholesterol and have...

To view the full article, register now.