Fed. Circ. Erases Amgen Patent Win Over Sanofi Cholesterol Drug

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT) -- In a battle involving next-generation cholesterol drugs, the Federal Circuit on Thursday nullified Amgen’s patent win over Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, concluding that a district judge wrongly excluded evidence and botched jury instructions.

The court’s unanimous opinion ordered a new trial on the validity of patents for Amgen’s Repatha and axed an injunction that threatened to block sales of a Sanofi-Regeneron product called Praluent. The ruling is important because both drugs belong to a new class of "PCSK9 inhibitor" drugs for stubbornly high cholesterol and have...
Case Information

Case Title

Amgen Inc. v. Sanofi


Case Number

17-1480

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

January 12, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

