Trump Trade Pick Calls Voting In Wrong State 'Honest Mistake'

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s pick for a deputy U.S. trade representative post told the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday that he made “an honest mistake” when he cast his 2016 general election vote in Virginia despite having moved to Maryland several months prior.



Jeffrey Gerrish told the committee he believed he was covered by a grace period that allows those who recently moved out of Virginia to still vote in its elections, and now wishes he had done more research on the matter.



“This was truly a...

