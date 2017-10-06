BALCA Rejects Labor Cert. For Personal Care Aides In Fla.

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals on Wednesday affirmed the denial of temporary labor certification to seven personal care aides, determining that their employer, Florida-based 9th Parallel Healthcare Inc., failed to substantiate why it needs them.



Administrative Law Judge John Sellers determined that 9th Parallel neglected to demonstrate why it had particular need for seasonal workers during the period between October and May 2018, denying H-2B labor certification. Simply alleging that the population of Florida increases during the winter is not sufficient justification, especially given...

