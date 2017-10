'Curator Of Cool' Gets 3.5 Years For $500K Investment Scam

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- An art blogger who stole $500,000 from South Korean real estate brokers who thought they were bribing a Middle Eastern investor was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on Thursday, with the judge saying that a guidelines sentence would be overly harsh because of his ill health.



Malcolm Harris, one of four people charged by New York federal prosecutors for his role in an international bribery scheme, pled guilty to wire fraud and money laundering earlier this year. He spoke of his rough childhood and expressed...

