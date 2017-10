BREAKING: CFPB Applies 'Ability-To-Repay' Standard To Payday Loans

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday rolled out first of their kind rules for the payday lending market, mandating that lenders conduct a “full-payment test” to determine whether borrowers can afford a loan before issuing one.



The rules, which had been hotly anticipated by consumer advocates and the industry, apply the ability-to-repay test to all payday loans with a 45-day repayment term as well as vehicle title loans with 30-day terms and other small dollar loans. Lenders can get out from under the test and...

