NJ Sues Insys Over Opioid Drug Push, Calls Conduct 'Evil'

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- New Jersey has slammed Insys Therapeutics Inc. with a civil lawsuit accusing it of trying to squeeze more profits from its opioid-fentanyl drug Subsys by marketing it for general chronic pain treatment despite its limited regulatory approval for cancer patients, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino announced Thursday, calling the conduct "nothing short of evil."



Subsys only has U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the “narrow” purpose of treating breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant patients, according to the complaint. Yet the Chandler, Arizona-based pharmaceutical company directed its sales...

