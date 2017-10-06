Oil, Gas Assessment Not Severance Tax, Tenn. Court Upholds

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that accounting for the value of oil and gas deposits in a tax assessment of property is not the same as imposing an unlawful additional severance tax.



The court upheld a lower court’s reinstatement of assessors’ use of the income valuation method to determine the value of the mineral interests.



Taxpayer The Coal Creek Co. had claimed the assessors’ use of the income valuation method resulted in the imposition of an additional severance tax and challenged the land's reclassification...

