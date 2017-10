Fake Hedge Fund Manager Accused Of Running Ponzi Scheme

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A Westchester County, New York, man was charged Thursday with securities and wire fraud after allegedly bilking clients in a $19 million Ponzi scheme involving a fake hedge fund and using investor money to pay personal bills, according to federal prosecutors and securities regulators.



The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI say that Michael Scronic stole more than $19 million from investors, telling them that their investments in his “Scronic Macro Fund” were profitable when in fact he was...

