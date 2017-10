Aetna Suit Over HIV Drug Disclosures Lands In Pa.

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A California policyholder’s proposed class action against Aetna Inc. landed in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday, where it joined the first action to be filed over the exposure of confidential HIV-related information through a window on envelopes mailed to roughly 12,000 individuals.



U.S. District Judge John F. Walter signed off on a request by a policyholder identified as S.A. and Aetna to send the suit to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the venue for the first action thought to be filed over the mailing that contained instructions on...

To view the full article, register now.