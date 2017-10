How Should Air Carriers Respond To Etihad?

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT) -- In Doe v. Etihad Airways, No. 16-1042 (6th Cir. Aug. 30, 2017), the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit radically altered the scope of an air carrier’s liability under the Montreal Convention, the international treaty controlling an air carrier’s liability to passengers for damages to persons or property during international flight.



The plaintiff, Jane Doe, was returning from Abu Dhabi to Chicago aboard a flight operated by Etihad Airways. After reaching inside the seatback pocket in front of her, she pricked her finger...

To view the full article, register now.