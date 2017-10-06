EIOPA Clarifies Reporting Duties For Solvency II Rulebook

Law360, London (October 6, 2017, 12:32 PM BST) -- Europe’s top insurance regulator has clarified how companies should report data to watchdogs under the European Union’s controversial Solvency II capital rulebook.



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority issued its latest highly technical guidance on Thursday about the formats and templates that companies should use to report on their financial health and solvency. The regulator also answered questions from the industry about how to interpret supplementary, delegated legislation to the EU’s capital rulebook.



The regulator set out how insurers should value reinsurance premiums to help...

