ESMA Prepares For Expanded Supervisory Role In 2018

Law360, London (October 6, 2017, 1:19 PM BST) -- Europe’s securities watchdog said on Thursday that the outcome of the European Commission’s review of supervisory agencies in the EU and preparations for the U.K.’s exit from the bloc are likely to mean it will have to revise its 2018 work program.



The European Securities and Markets Authority was handed a greater role in market abuse investigations under recent proposals from the Commission, which still need to be discussed by the European Parliament and Council.



The authority was also given more powers to supervise entities in the...

To view the full article, register now.