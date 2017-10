UK Bans Brokerage Director For 12 Years After £8M Dispute

Law360, London (October 6, 2017, 4:16 PM BST) -- A director of a prime brokerage firm approved by the Financial Conduct Authority has been banned from holding corporate director posts for 12 years after the High Court in London found he owed £8 million ($10.4 million) to creditors, the U.K. government announced on Friday.



George Alex Popescu has been disqualified from acting as a director or taking part in setting up a company for 12 years, the Insolvency Service, an executive agency of the government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said. Popescu had...

To view the full article, register now.