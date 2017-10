Basel Leaves Derivatives Funding Calls To Nat'l Watchdogs

Law360, London (October 6, 2017, 6:40 PM BST) -- The Basel Committee for Banking Supervision said Friday that national regulators will be able to ease up on the treatment of banks’ derivative liabilities under the so-called net stable funding ratio regime, which is set to come into force next year.



The global standard-setter for the banking sector said its members had reached an agreement allowing countries to lower the required stable funding factor applied to derivative liabilities, which is currently set at 20 percent.



The decision to allow national discretion, with a floor of 5 percent,...

