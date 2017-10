Court Rules Firm Cannot Sue Credit Suisse Over Bearer Notes

Law360, London (October 6, 2017, 5:43 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that a Luxembourg-based financial services company cannot sue Credit Suisse SA for allegedly making misleading statements about eight longevity securities linked to life insurance policies, because it was not the bearer of the securities.



The decision upholds a judgment by the High Court in London that only the holder of the notes could sue the Swiss lender.



The Court of Appeal ruled that Secure Capital SA’s claim that it is entitled to sue Credit Suisse, based on a Luxembourg...

