Barbados Co. Can't Revive $150M Claim Against Venezuela

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A Barbados company has lost its bid to revive its $150 million claim against Venezuela over the 2010 nationalization of a fertilizer production company in which it held a minority stake by then-Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.



An International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes ad hoc committee on Oct. 3 nixed Gambrinus Corp.'s bid to annul a June 2015 award rejecting its claim for lack of jurisdiction, Law360 has learned. The decision on annulment had not been made public as of Friday.



The arbitration had...

