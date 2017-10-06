Morgan Lewis Atty Tapped As Acting DOL Wage And Hour Boss

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP attorney has been appointed acting administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, a DOL spokesman confirmed Friday.



Bryan Jarrett joins the DOL division in charge of administering federal wage laws from Morgan Lewis’ Orange County office, where he litigated employment suits in state and federal court and counseled clients’ in-house counsel, according to his LinkedIn profile.



“We congratulate Bryan Jarrett on his new position as acting administrator of the Wage and Hour Division at the Department...

