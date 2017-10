Texas Justices Take 11th Circ.'s Discovery Rule Question

Law360, Dallas (October 6, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a certified question from the Eleventh Circuit tied to when the clock begins to run on a personal injury claim stemming from an allegedly defective product, in a Johnson & Johnson unit pelvic mesh suit.



A briefing schedule hasn’t yet been released and no date has been set yet for oral argument in the case, in which J&J unit Mentor Worldwide LLC is accused of making a defective suburethral mesh sling product called ObTape Transobturator Tape that...

To view the full article, register now.