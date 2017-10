Yahoo’s News Of 3B Hacked Users May Affect MDL, Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (October 6, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said Thursday that both sides in multidistrict litigation over Yahoo’s 2013 data breach should prepare to discuss how the case will be affected by news the hack, previously thought to have impacted about 1 billion accounts, actually reached all 3 billion of its users.



Judge Koh’s order came days after Yahoo announced the breach affected three times as many people as it had originally disclosed in December 2016. The judge noted that class counsel had already filed a consolidated class complaint...

