Simmons & Simmons Adds Ex-Winston & Strawn Int'l Arb Pro

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT) -- Simmons & Simmons LLP has nabbed a former Winston & Strawn LLP partner to lead its international arbitration practice in Paris, bringing in extensive experience that includes working at the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce and serving as general counsel of Eurasia for automobile manufacturer Renault.



Philippe Cavalieros joins Simmons & Simmons as a partner, adding his expertise handling international arbitrations as lead counsel in investor-state and commercial arbitrations under a wide range of arbitration rules, including the International Centre for...

To view the full article, register now.