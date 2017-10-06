Red-Light Ticket Co. Can't Stop $130M Class Action

Law360, Dallas (October 6, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Red-light ticketing outfit Redflex Traffic Systems Inc. can’t avoid a $130 million class action challenging the constitutionality of fining drivers through the use of stoplight traffic cameras, a Texas appellate court held Thursday.



The Second Court of Appeals rejected Redflex' argument that the lawsuit, brought by ticketed driver James Watson, should have been dismissed on free speech grounds. Redflex was challenging a trial court’s decision not to dismiss the case under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, a state free speech law barring strategic lawsuits against public...

