Red-Light Ticket Co. Can't Stop $130M Class Action

By Jess Krochtengel

Law360, Dallas (October 6, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Red-light ticketing outfit Redflex Traffic Systems Inc. can’t avoid a $130 million class action challenging the constitutionality of fining drivers through the use of stoplight traffic cameras, a Texas appellate court held Thursday.

The Second Court of Appeals rejected Redflex' argument that the lawsuit, brought by ticketed driver James Watson, should have been dismissed on free speech grounds. Redflex was challenging a trial court’s decision not to dismiss the case under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, a state free speech law barring strategic lawsuits against public...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular