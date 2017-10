Army Corps Expects Dakota Access Review To Run Into April

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told a D.C. federal judge on Friday that it will likely take longer than it initially expected to finish fixing an environmental review of the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, saying it still needs to receive information it has requested.



The Corps filed a notice of a revised remand plan it has been developing since June when U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg ordered it to reconsider aspects of its environmental analysis of the pipeline. The filing said that it thought...

To view the full article, register now.