Pharma Employee Admits To Health Care Benefits Fraud

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A pharmaceutical sales representative pled guilty Friday in New Jersey federal court to cheating the state health benefits program out of more than $700,000 through a scheme to submit claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions, making him the 10th person of the alleged conspiracy to plead out this year.



Michael Neopolitan, 49, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, pled guilty to health care fraud after prosecutors alleged that Neopolitan used his job to set up a scam in which public employees with state health benefits would be issued prescriptions...

