What Duties Do Lead Lawyers Owe MDL Plaintiffs?
That’s the question at the heart of a recent opinion by Judge David Herndon in the Yazmin/Yaz litigation, although the opinion itself is about whether remand to state court is appropriate. (Spoiler: Judge Herndon thinks it isn’t.)
As to the federal jurisdiction question, given the way that the complaint is framed, jurisdiction appears to lie under CAFA, 28 U.S.C. 1332(d)(2), because...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login