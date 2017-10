Restaurants Sued Over No-Tipping Policy 'Conspiracy'

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT) -- New York restaurants, including those operated by Union Square Hospitality Group, and others in the Bay Area have been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court over a no-tipping policy that consumers say is part of a conspiracy to charge them more for their food.



The decision by Union Square Hospitality’s Danny Meyer, Momofuku’s David Chang and several other high-profile New York and Bay Area restaurants to adopt a no-tipping policy is an anti-competitive practice that the restaurants chose to enter into through...

